﻿The Difference Between Reconditioned and Refurbished

What is the difference between buying factory reconditioned and factory refurbished? Each year there are millions of products that are returned to manufacturers. Sometimes it is because they have been leased to the consumer and the lease is up. Other times it is because they aren't functioning properly. This determines how a manufacturer can market a product for resale and in turn the condition the product is in when the consumer purchase it.

Products are often leased by consumers in order to keep up to date on needed technology without the exorbitant expense of purchasing the product outright. When an item is returned to the manufacturer the product is often reconditioned by replacing worn components, testing the product and putting it out for sale. The process of reconditioning has less to do with actually repairing it than it does with replacing parts that commonly need updating. Then it is put back out to be sold.

Two categories of companies can actually sell reconditioned equipment: factory authorized and reseller recondition. When the item is reconditioned by the factory itself or by a certified outsource firm to company resale standards it is considered factory authorized. When an item is purchased from the original company and reconditions in house but is not certified by the original manufacturer the item is considered to be in reseller recondition.

When an item is returned because of a defect to the surface or functionality and refurbished it is more about repairing the damage then replacing parts that are worn out. When a return is made the company takes the time to find what the problem with the item is, repairs it, replace parts needed to be replaced and labels it as refurbished. Being certified is again the difference between being labeled factory refurbished or in-house refurbished.

What All Of This Means To Buyers

Whether you are purchasing a reconditioned or refurbished component, part, piece of equipment or electronic you want to be educated. The more you know the easier it will be for you to compare new vs reconditioned products and the price being charged. Also educate yourself on what you should expect out of the product.

Be sure to read the entire listing before you purchase a reconditioned or refurbished component. Most of these products have been through a stringent testing product before they can be listed for sale. Be sure that the listing makes mention of this.

Check out seller's feedback. Previous buyers will give you a sense of how the company offer support to their customers. Yes, negative feedback happens but look more into how they handle issues when they arise. Are emails answered, problems solved and tech support given when needed?

When items are refurbished or reconditioned by a factory or certified outsourcer they usually come with a warranty or guarantee. Check to make sure the warranty offers you enough time to actually use and test the product to determine if it is working for you as stated. The usual warranty for reconditioned components is around fifteen to thirty days.

If looking to save money while getting similar quality that would be expected out of new equipment or replacement component parts buy reconditioned or refurbished.